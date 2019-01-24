Victor Oladipo injury update: Pacers All-Star stretchered off court after 'serious' knee injury; MRI expected Thursday

Oladipo went down late in the second quarter against the Raptors

Indiana Pacers All-Star guard Victor Oladipo suffered a serious knee injury during the second quarter of the team's game against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. The medical staff covered Oladipo's knee with a towel after the injury, and he was soon wheeled off the floor on a stretcher. 

The Pacers later announced that Oladipo had suffered a "serious injury" to his right knee and will undergo an MRI on Thursday. 

With just over four minutes remaining in the first half, the Raptors tried to get out on a fast break. After Serge Ibaka grabbed a rebound, he flipped the ball to Kyle Lowry, who threw a long outlet pass down the floor. Oladipo was hustling back on defense when he appeared to slip or get tangled up with Pascal Siakam

He went to the ground and was grimacing in pain as his teammates called for the doctors. The Pacers' announcers made a comment referencing Oladipo's kneecap, but it's unclear exactly what happened. 

Oladipo waved to the crowd as he was taken off the floor, and appeared to be in fairly good spirits considering the circumstances. Hopefully the Pacers and Oladipo will get good news from the MRI and he won't be out too long. 

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

