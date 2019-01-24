Victor Oladipo injury update: Pacers All-Star stretchered off court after 'serious' knee injury; MRI expected Thursday

Indiana Pacers All-Star guard Victor Oladipo suffered a serious knee injury during the second quarter of the team's game against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. The medical staff covered Oladipo's knee with a towel after the injury, and he was soon wheeled off the floor on a stretcher.

Let's really, really, really, really hope that Vic is alright. Oladipo goes down with an apparent knee injury and it didn't look good. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/CA6LacMo87 — FOX Sports Indiana (@FSIndiana) January 24, 2019

The Pacers later announced that Oladipo had suffered a "serious injury" to his right knee and will undergo an MRI on Thursday.

Injury update: After suffering a serious injury to his right knee, Victor Oladipo will have an MRI tomorrow and an update will be provided then. — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 24, 2019

With just over four minutes remaining in the first half, the Raptors tried to get out on a fast break. After Serge Ibaka grabbed a rebound, he flipped the ball to Kyle Lowry, who threw a long outlet pass down the floor. Oladipo was hustling back on defense when he appeared to slip or get tangled up with Pascal Siakam.

He went to the ground and was grimacing in pain as his teammates called for the doctors. The Pacers' announcers made a comment referencing Oladipo's kneecap, but it's unclear exactly what happened.

Oladipo waved to the crowd as he was taken off the floor, and appeared to be in fairly good spirits considering the circumstances. Hopefully the Pacers and Oladipo will get good news from the MRI and he won't be out too long.