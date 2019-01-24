Victor Oladipo injury update: Pacers All-Star stretchered off court after 'serious' knee injury; MRI expected Thursday
Oladipo went down late in the second quarter against the Raptors
Indiana Pacers All-Star guard Victor Oladipo suffered a serious knee injury during the second quarter of the team's game against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. The medical staff covered Oladipo's knee with a towel after the injury, and he was soon wheeled off the floor on a stretcher.
The Pacers later announced that Oladipo had suffered a "serious injury" to his right knee and will undergo an MRI on Thursday.
With just over four minutes remaining in the first half, the Raptors tried to get out on a fast break. After Serge Ibaka grabbed a rebound, he flipped the ball to Kyle Lowry, who threw a long outlet pass down the floor. Oladipo was hustling back on defense when he appeared to slip or get tangled up with Pascal Siakam.
He went to the ground and was grimacing in pain as his teammates called for the doctors. The Pacers' announcers made a comment referencing Oladipo's kneecap, but it's unclear exactly what happened.
Oladipo waved to the crowd as he was taken off the floor, and appeared to be in fairly good spirits considering the circumstances. Hopefully the Pacers and Oladipo will get good news from the MRI and he won't be out too long.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Davis (finger) could return next week
Davis suffered a finger injury in Friday night's game against the Blazers
-
NBA scores, highlights, updates
The NBA has a 10-game slate on tap for Wednesday evening
-
Mavs, Smith to evaluate next few weeks
The Lakers, Knicks and Magic are among teams reportedly interested in the former No. 9 overall...
-
NBA 2018-19 midseason awards
Also, Paul George's impressive work in OKC hasn't gone unnoticed, nor has Mike Budenholzer's...
-
2018-19 NBA Midseason Grades
The Warriors fall short of an 'A' but will be just fine, the Thunder exceed expectations and...
-
NBA trade deadline rumors roundup
With the trade deadline just two weeks away, the rumor mill is already heating up