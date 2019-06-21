Victor Oladipo injury update: Pacers president Kevin Pritchard believes All-Star could be out until December or January

The Indiana Pacers were dealt a huge blow when star guard Victor Oladipo was lost for the season back in January.

Oladipo suffered a ruptured quadriceps tendon in his right knee and continues to rehabilitate his way back from the injury. On Friday, Pacers president Kevin Pritchard offered an update on Oladipo's progress and revealed that Oladipo could be out of the lineup until December or January.

"He might be out a little bit," Pritchard said. "I'm hopeful he'll be back December or January."

This is the first update that the franchise has offered on Oladipo since he originally suffered the injury during the 2018-19 season. In May, Pritchard spoke to the media, but admitted that he didn't feel comfortable committing to a timetable on his All-Star guard.

Oladipo was having a stellar season before suffering the horrific injury. In 36 games, Oladipo put together averages of 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.7 steals while shooting 34.3 percent from beyond the arc.

The star guard obviously isn't pushing himself too hard throughout the rehab process and admits that it's been like "relearning" his body.

"I know my body more better than ever than now going through this rehab process," Oladipo told The Indianapolis Star back in May "It's like relearning my body. I'll know what to do what not to do, not to overdo it."

The Pacers began the offseason with a fairly significant splash as they acquired forward T.J. Warren from Phoenix Suns prior to the 2019 NBA Draft getting underway on Thursday. In addition, the team selected center Goga Bitedze with the No. 18 pick to help bolster their frontcourt.