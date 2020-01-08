Victor Oladipo injury update: Pacers star to make season debut on Jan. 29 against Chicago Bulls
Oladipo hasn't played since rupturing his quad tendon last January
After a few solid, but unspectacular seasons with the Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder, Victor Oladipo turned himself into an All-Star with the Indiana Pacers. But that star turn was cut short last January, when he collapsed on a fastbreak against the Toronto Raptors due to a ruptured tendon in his quad.
For the past year he's been rehabbing his body and mind, and the hard work has finally paid off. During a sit-down interview with Shams Charania of Stadium, Oladipo said that he's targeting the Pacers' Jan. 29 game against the Chicago Bulls for his return to action.
"January 29, we play Chicago Bulls at home on a Wednesday night," Oladipo said. "That can change, that might not change, who knows. But it's definitely good to have something to look forward to, especially after 12 months of wondering and hoping and not being sure -- 12 months of the unknown. So to actually have something and a goal to look forward to is pretty astronomical for me and this process. I'm way stronger now than I was before, especially mentally. I just feel like nothing can phase me. I've been through the worst, so my better days lay ahead."
Getting any player back after a long-term injury like this is terrific news, but it's even better when they're an All-Star. When Oladipo does step foot on the court again it will be a memorable moment for not only him, but the entire Pacers organization, and all of his friends and family who supported him during his time away from the game.
