Victor Wembanyama is already climbing the San Antonio Spurs record books just a couple of weeks into his NBA career. His 38 points against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night put him in some pretty elite company.

In San Antonio's 132-121 win over Phoenix, Wembanyama lived up to the hype of a No. 1 overall pick. Wembanyama recorded a double-double by tallying 38 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in 34 minutes of action.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, Wembanyama's 38 points are tied for the third most by a Spurs rookie. The only player who recorded more as a rookie was David Robinson, a two-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer. He now has 77 games left to pass Robinson in that category.

As CBS Sports' own Sam Quinn noted after Wembanyama's offensive explosion, the rookie is close to Robinson in another area too. Through five games in his rookie campaign, Wembanyama has 103 total points. Only Robinson had more with 115.

That's lofty company for Wembanyama, and this is already the second time that he has drawn comparisons to a Spurs legend. In his NBA debut against the Dallas Mavericks, Wembanyama posted a nearly identical stat line to the great Tim Duncan. Landing in the same stratosphere as Robinson and Duncan is a decent start for the 19-year-old.