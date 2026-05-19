Victor Wembanyama dominates OKC in 2OT thriller; Canadiens beat Sabres in Game 7 OT to reach ECF
Plus, we preview the NBA's Eastern Conference finals between the Knicks and Cavaliers
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👀 Five things to know Tuesday
- Victor Wembanyama powered the Spurs to a double OT win over the Thunder in Game 1. What a start to the Western Conference finals, huh? Wembanyama further cemented himself as one of the most dominant players in the game, totaling 41 points, 24 rebounds and three blocks as the Spurs defeated the Thunder 122-115 without DeAaron Fox, who was out with an ankle injury. Our Brad Botkin breaks down why Monday was the night Wembanyama became the best player in the world. On the other side, Alex Caruso exploded for 31 points on the strength of eight 3-pointers along with some excellent defense, but it wasn't enough. This series should only get more exciting, so stay locked in with all the updates to our 2026 NBA playoffs bracket.
- Alex Newhook sent the Canadiens to the ECF with an overtime goal in Game 7. If that name sounds familiar, it's because Newhook scored the game-winning goal in Game 7 against the Lightning in the first round. This time, Newhook added another layer of drama by tallying the winner in OT to defeat the Sabres 3-2. With the Canadiens advancing to face the Hurricanes, the conference final matchups are set as the Golden Knights and Avalanche kick off the Western Conference Final on Wednesday.
- Jahmal Mosley has been announced as the new coach of the Pelicans. After being fired by the Magic, Mosley didn't spend much time in the unemployment line. The Pelicans have tabbed Mosley to be their next coach -- the 10th in franchise history. Mosley is coming off a 189-221 tenure with Orlando in which he took the team to the postseason three times. His challenge in New Orleans will be maximizing Zion Williamson and Derik Queen.
- The Pep Guardiola era is coming to an end for Manchester City. In major news from the soccer world, Guardiola is expected to exit Manchester City while leaving behind an impeccable legacy that includes six Premier League titles, five EFL titles, three FA Cup titles (the latest of which came just days ago) and a UEFA Champions League title. There's a chance that Guardiola could notch a seventh EPL championship on his way out the door depending on how things shake out this week. The expectation is that Guardiola will be succeeded by former Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca.
- Colby Covington is retiring from UFC after a polarizing career. A former interim welterweight champion, Covington has decided to end his career in the octagon after 12 years. Covington began his career with a 10-1 record and defeated Rafael dos Anjos for the interim welterweight title at UFC 225. Covington later challenged rival Kamaru Usman for the welterweight championship at UFC 245 but lost via TKO in the fifth round. Covington got another shot at Usman at UFC 268 but lost by decision. Covington ended his career with a professional record of 17-5.
🏀 Do not miss this: Five questions for Knicks-Cavaliers
If Game 1 between the Thunder and Spurs was an appetizer for what's to come in the NBA conference finals, we are in for a real treat. The Knicks and Cavaliers will begin the Eastern Conference finals tonight, and it should be a tight series throughout.
Sam Quinn laid out the five questions that will decide the Eastern Conference matchup, and one of them was the health of Knicks star OG Anunoby, who has been utterly dominant this spring. If a strained hamstring ... well ... hamstrings Anunoby, can New York piece together four wins and reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999?
- Quinn: "The Knicks need Anunoby at relatively close to 100% to win this series. He's their defensive skeleton key. Mikal Bridges isn't physical enough to take on the matchups Anunoby does, and Josh Hart isn't big enough. That he's also shooting like a long-lost Curry brother is just the cherry on top. We'll know more in Game 1, but the Knicks will have to recalibrate their entire approach if Anunoby is anything less than his best self."
On the other side of the court, the Cavaliers may have raised some eyebrows when they acquired James Harden from the Clippers in February. That move is paying dividends now, even if Harden's numbers didn't jump off the page in Game 7 against the Pistons.
Another member of the Cavs, superstar Donovan Mitchell, is playing in the conference finals for the first time in his illustrious career. How will he follow up his sparkling Game 7 performance?
🏈 Big Ten power rankings: Ohio State on top
It's officially talkin' season in college football, and that means comparing teams ad nauseam until the games actually kick off in about 15 weeks. In that spirit, we've released a fresh batch of Big Ten power rankings on the heels of spring practice.
Our own Cody Nagel was tasked with sorting out the conference hierarchy, and he placed Ohio State in the No. 1 spot -- above other title contenders like Oregon and Indiana. No, the Buckeyes haven't won a Big Ten title in five years, but that doesn't mean they aren't the team to beat in 2026.
- Nagel: "Still, it's fair to argue the Buckeyes haven't earned the right to be No. 1 on this power rankings list with zero Big Ten championships in the past five seasons. But they do have arguably the best player in college football in star receiver Jeremiah Smith returning alongside seven other offensive starters, including quarterback Julian Sayin. With the expectation that the defense restocks in 2026, Ohio State remains the Big Ten's most dangerous team."
Here's a brief look at a slice of our Big Ten power rankings:
11. Minnesota
12. Northwestern
13. UCLA
14. Maryland
15. Wisconsin
Speaking of Oregon, the Ducks find themselves in a legal battle with defensive back Dakota Fields over an NIL dispute. Now at Oklahoma, Fields allegedly owes his former program $10,000, according to to Oregon. Welcome to college football in 2026.
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- A's pitcher J.T. Ginn lost a no-hitter and gave up a walk-off homer in the span of four pitches.
- The Blue Jays are one of many disappointing teams in our latest MLB Power Rankings.
- Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs are about to get enormous bags very soon.
- Cubs star Pete Crow-Armstrong regrets his "choice of words" used in an exchange with a fan.
- Pete Prisco revisits his NFL Draft grades from three years back, and the Rams and Seahawks look great now.
- The Jaguars have won a $30 million arbitration battle against Urban Meyer.
- Is Kyler Murray part of one of the absolute worst QB rooms in the NFL?
- The revamped Sky are already soaring in the WNBA Power Rankings.
- LSU's expensive pursuit of Yam Madar is a sign that Will Wade may already be in trouble.
- Flory Bidunga took a tumble in our latest 2026 NBA Draft big board.
- Could Arsenal come up one goal short of a Premier League title?
📺 What we're watching Tuesday
⚽ Manchester City at AFC Bournemouth, 2:30 p.m. on USA Network
⚾ Blue Jays at Yankees, 7:05 p.m. on TBS
🏀 Cavaliers at Knicks: Game 1, 8 p.m. on ESPN
⚽ Houston Dynamo FC at St. Louis City SC, 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network