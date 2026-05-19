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👀 Five things to know Tuesday

🏀 Do not miss this: Five questions for Knicks-Cavaliers

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If Game 1 between the Thunder and Spurs was an appetizer for what's to come in the NBA conference finals, we are in for a real treat. The Knicks and Cavaliers will begin the Eastern Conference finals tonight, and it should be a tight series throughout.

Sam Quinn laid out the five questions that will decide the Eastern Conference matchup, and one of them was the health of Knicks star OG Anunoby, who has been utterly dominant this spring. If a strained hamstring ... well ... hamstrings Anunoby, can New York piece together four wins and reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999?

Quinn: "The Knicks need Anunoby at relatively close to 100% to win this series. He's their defensive skeleton key. Mikal Bridges isn't physical enough to take on the matchups Anunoby does, and Josh Hart isn't big enough. That he's also shooting like a long-lost Curry brother is just the cherry on top. We'll know more in Game 1, but the Knicks will have to recalibrate their entire approach if Anunoby is anything less than his best self."

On the other side of the court, the Cavaliers may have raised some eyebrows when they acquired James Harden from the Clippers in February. That move is paying dividends now, even if Harden's numbers didn't jump off the page in Game 7 against the Pistons.

Another member of the Cavs, superstar Donovan Mitchell, is playing in the conference finals for the first time in his illustrious career. How will he follow up his sparkling Game 7 performance?

🏈 Big Ten power rankings: Ohio State on top

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It's officially talkin' season in college football, and that means comparing teams ad nauseam until the games actually kick off in about 15 weeks. In that spirit, we've released a fresh batch of Big Ten power rankings on the heels of spring practice.

Our own Cody Nagel was tasked with sorting out the conference hierarchy, and he placed Ohio State in the No. 1 spot -- above other title contenders like Oregon and Indiana. No, the Buckeyes haven't won a Big Ten title in five years, but that doesn't mean they aren't the team to beat in 2026.

Nagel: "Still, it's fair to argue the Buckeyes haven't earned the right to be No. 1 on this power rankings list with zero Big Ten championships in the past five seasons. But they do have arguably the best player in college football in star receiver Jeremiah Smith returning alongside seven other offensive starters, including quarterback Julian Sayin. With the expectation that the defense restocks in 2026, Ohio State remains the Big Ten's most dangerous team."

Here's a brief look at a slice of our Big Ten power rankings:

11. Minnesota

12. Northwestern

13. UCLA

14. Maryland

15. Wisconsin

Speaking of Oregon, the Ducks find themselves in a legal battle with defensive back Dakota Fields over an NIL dispute. Now at Oklahoma, Fields allegedly owes his former program $10,000, according to to Oregon. Welcome to college football in 2026.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Tuesday

⚽ Manchester City at AFC Bournemouth, 2:30 p.m. on USA Network

⚾ Blue Jays at Yankees, 7:05 p.m. on TBS

🏀 Cavaliers at Knicks: Game 1, 8 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ Houston Dynamo FC at St. Louis City SC, 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network