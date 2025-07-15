The San Antonio Spurs project to be one of the most intriguing teams next season, as we'll get Year 3 of Victor Wembanyama, alongside No. 2 overall pick Dylan Harper and reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle. That's not even mentioning the fact that the Spurs also have De'Aaron Fox, and a slew of young role players who are on the rise.

While the Spurs were considered the favorites to land Kevin Durant this summer, the team ultimately opted not to put too many eggs in that basket, likely in an effort to retain their assets for a future disgruntled star who may ask for a trade, say like Giannis Antetokounmpo? Either way, it's an exciting time for Spurs basketball, and Wembanyama will be at the center of it all for the foreseeable future. In fact, the All-Star big man is already envisioning playing his entire career for only one team.

"I know that not every player in the NBA has the same ambitions," Wembanyama said via an interview with French publication L'Équipe. "But it's obviously my dream to spend my entire career with a single franchise. Here. In San Antonio."

It's not entirely surprising to hear Wembanyama say that, given he's only in Year 3 of his career, and despite having not made the playoffs yet, the future of San Antonio looks incredibly bright with him at the center. But staying with one team for your whole career is lot easier said than done, as we've seen several guys who thought they'd only put on one jersey, only to be traded, or sign elsewhere for financial reasons or for a situation that aligns better with their goals. Luka Doncic thought he'd only ever play for the Dallas Mavericks, until he was traded in the middle of the night. Klay Thompson looked like he'd be a Golden State lifer, but left to get a better contract. Even Antetokounmpo has been the center of trade speculation this summer, despite him publicly saying on multiple occasions how much he loves Milwaukee.

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama says he's recovered from blood clot, is cleared to return to action Jordan Dajani

Of today's stars, the only one who will likely end their career with one team is Stephen Curry, and he'll join a tiny class of elite players who never swap teams, which includes the likes of Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Dirk Nowitzki.

That's not to say Wembanyama won't play his entire career in San Antonio, especially given the great job the Spurs have done in quickly building around the French phenom with young, versatile players that fit his timeline. But it's going to be a difficult task as the years go by. Right now, though, with the addition of Dylan Harper and already having Castle in the backcourt, the Spurs may very well already have their core to build around, which will ensure Wemby only ever puts on a Spurs jersey. They've also got several assets to add stars to the roster via trades, so while this may look like an emerging team now, the Spurs are certainly positioned to be a title contender in the near future.

Given that, there will be some heightened expectations for the Spurs and Wembanyama this season, as they'll certainly be in the mix for a playoff spot even in the gauntlet that is the Western Conference. Wembanyama has been cleared to continue basketball activities after being shut down in February due to being diagnosed with blood clot in his right shoulder following All-Star Weekend.

As long as San Antonio continues to build around Wembanyama, and when he's in the midst of his prime the Spurs are consistently competing for titles, then it wouldn't be surprising to see him only wear the silver and black. But many players have envisioned that future for themselves, only for things to change. We'll see if Wembanyama will be one of the very few to actually realize that desire.