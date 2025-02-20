The San Antonio Spurs announced that All-Star big man Victor Wembanyama will miss the remainder of the season after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. The condition was found after he returned from All-Star Weekend, the team said.

Per the statement:

"The San Antonio Spurs today announced that Victor Wembanyama has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. The condition was discovered when Wembanyama returned to San Antonio following the All-Star Game in San Francisco. Wembanyama is expected to miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season. The team will provide updates as possible."

Obviously the most important aspect of this news is Wembanyama's health. Deep vein thrombosis, per the Mayo Clinic, occurs when a blood clot forms in one of the deep veins in the human body. It usually occurs in the legs, though in Wembanyama's case it's in his right shoulder.

It's a massive blow for Wembanyama and the Spurs, who were putting together a strong season after winning just 22 games a season ago. They've surpassed that win total with 23, and were within range of getting one of the final play-in spots for the playoffs in the West. But with Wembanyama out for the rest of the season, those chances dwindle significantly.

