San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama remains in the concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Game 3 of his team's first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. Wembanyama did travel with the team to Portland, and his status for Sunday's Game 4 and the remainder of the series is to be determined.

Early in the second quarter of Game 2, Wembanyama drove to the basket, got tripped up and fell face-first to the ground. His head slammed off the court and he appeared to initially be dazed. Once he got to his feet, he went straight to the locker room and was then diagnosed with a concussion.

Victor Wembanyama SA • C • #1 PPG 25 RPG 11.5 BPG 3.08 View Profile

Wembanyama did not return to the game, and without him the Spurs blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter of an eventual 106-103 loss. Now, with the series all square at 1-1, the action has shifted to Portland for Game 3, and the Spurs will have to figure out how to win in a hostile environment without their best player, who was recently named the unanimous 2026 Defensive Player of the Year and is a finalist for MVP.

During the regular season, the Spurs were 50-14 with Wembanyama in the lineup and 12-6 without him. That's the difference between a 64-win pace and a 54-win pace. While the Spurs are still a very good team without Wembanyama, who averaged 25 points, 11 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.1 blocks this season, they're far more vulnerable. Luke Kornet is an excellent backup center, but he obviously does not impact the game the same way defensively and is not the same offensive threat.

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama exits Game 2 vs. Blazers, diagnosed with concussion after hard fall to floor James Herbert

Wembanyama completed cardio work and got a few shots up at the team's facility in San Antonio on Thursday before the Spurs departed for Portland, but he still must complete the full return-to-participation protocol before he's cleared. Here is what that process looks like, per NBA's concussion protocol:

"The return to participation process involves several steps of increasing exertion -- from a stationary bike, to jogging, to agility work, to non-contact team drills.

"Each exertion stage must be directly monitored by a member of the team's medical staff. With each step, a focused neurological examination is performed, and a player must be symptom-free to move to the next step. If a player is not symptom-free after a step, he stops until he is symptom-free and begins again at the previous step of the process (i.e., the last step he passed without any symptoms)."

A player cannot return from a concussion until:

"He is without concussion-related symptoms at rest.

"He has been evaluated by a physician with training and experience in the management of concussion.

"He has successfully completed the NBA return-to-participation exertion process."

"A team physician has discussed the return-to-participation process and decision with the Director of the NBA Concussion Program. Note that, to promote the consistency of player care, the final return-to-participation decision is to be made by the player's team physician."

Game 4 between the Spurs and Trail Blazers is scheduled for Sunday afternoon.