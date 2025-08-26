Victor Wembanyama is sitting out EuroBasket 2025, but the competition still has plenty of NBA star power
Some of NBA's biggest names will be competing for their home countries in EuroBasket 2025
EuroBasket 2025, the newest edition of the quadrennial competition to crown a European basketball champion, tips off Wednesday and runs through Sept. 14 in Cyprus, Finland, Poland and Latvia. The tournament will feature 24 countries and dozens of NBA players.
The competition showcases the best basketball stars in Europe, which also happen to be many familiar names we see in the NBA. With the number of international talent growing every year in the NBA, it's not uncommon or many of the rosters in EuroBasket to feature the best players in the NBA, and this year we're getting a biggest stars competing for their home country.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Dončić and Nikola Jokić are the headline-grabbing names that will compete in EuroBasket, but there's a large contingent of NBA talent on most of rosters that will be competing to be crowned the champions of Europe. We won't see French phenom Victor Wembanyama this time around, however, as he recovers from deep vein thrombosis which cut his season in the NBA short last year. But France still leads the pack with the most NBA talent heading into the competition.
Ahead of EuroBasket, here's a look at which NBA players will be taking the court in the competition.
Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Jusuf Nurkić, Utah Jazz
Finland
- Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz
France
- Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards
- Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta Hawks
- Alex Sarr, Washington Wizards
- Guerschon Yabusele, New York Knicks
Germany
- Tristan Da Silva, Orlando Magic
- Dennis Schroder, Sacramento Kings
- Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic
Greece
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Israel
Italy
Latvia
- Kristaps Porziņģis, Atlanta Hawks
Lithuania
- Jonas Valančiūnas, Denver Nuggets
Montenegro
- Nikola Vučević, Chicago Bulls
Portugal
Slovenia
- Luka Dončić, Los Angeles Lakers
Spain
Sweden
- Bobi Klintman, Detroit Pistons
- Pelle Larsson, Miami Heat