San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama spoke out Tuesday about the recent shootings by federal officers in Minneapolis, and said that he is "horrified" by the "murder of civilians."

On Saturday, ICU nurse Alex Pretti was shot and killed by a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis. His death came just weeks after Renee Good was shot and killed by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, also in Minneapolis. Their deaths, and the broader actions of ICE and Border Patrol personnel during Operation Metro Surge, have sparked protests and outrage in Minneapolis and across the country.

The 22-year-old Wembanyama spoke to reporters after practice on Tuesday. Wembanyama said the team's staff had tried to caution him about what to say on the matter, but he decided not to give a "politically correct" answer. At the same time, however, Wembanyama admitted that he did not want to go any more in depth because of the "cost" it would have.

Here are the full comments from the French-born Wembanyama:

"PR has tried but I'm not gonna sit here and give some politically correct [answer]," Wembanyama said. "Every day I wake up and see the news and I'm horrified. It's crazy that some people make it seem like it's acceptable, like the murder of civilians is acceptable. I read the news and sometimes I'm asking very deep questions about my own life, but I'm concious also that saying everything that's on my mind would have a cost that's too great for me right now, so I'd rather not into too many details."

Wembanyama was then asked if the fear of repercussions for speaking their mind was weighing on him and other players.

"For sure. It's terrible," said Wembanyama, "I know I'm a foreigner, I live in this country and I am concerned for sure."

Finally, Wembanyama was asked if being a foreigner was part of his hesitance to speak more freely.

"For sure, for sure," Wembanyama said.

Webanyama, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, was recently selected to the All-Star Game for the second season in a row. He's averaged 24.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game in 32 appearances so far this season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves were supposed to play the Golden State Warriors Saturday, just hours after Pretti was killed, but the NBA decided to postpone the game until Sunday.

The NBPA released a statement Sunday which said, in part, that players can "no longer remain silent." Here is the full statement:

"Following the news of yet another fatal shooting in Minneapolis, a city that has been on the forefront of the fight against injustices, NBA players can no longer remain silent. "Now more than ever, we must defend the right to freedom of speech and stand in solidarity with the people in Minnesota protesting and risking their lives to demand justice. "The fraternity of NBA players, like the United States itself, is a community enriched by its global citizens, and we refuse to let the flames of division threaten the civil liberties that are meant to protect us all. "The NBPA and its members extend our deepest condolences to the families of Alex Pretti and Renee Good, just as our thoughts remain focused on the safety and well-being of all members of our community."

Wembanyama is not the only player who has issued a strong personal statement on the matter. Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton wrote on social media, "Alex Pretti was murdered." Additionally, WNBA star Breanna Stewart held up a sign that read "Abolish ICE" prior to an Unrivaled game on Sunday.