After months of suspense and intrigue, the ping pong balls were finally pulled on Tuesday night during the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery, and the San Antonio Spurs won the No. 1 overall pick for June's draft. As a result, they will have the chance to take French big man Victor Wembanyama, one of the best prospects to ever enter the league.

The people of San Antonio were not the only ones thrilled about the news. Halfway around the world, the reaction was the same in households across France, including Wembanyama's.

"There's a special relation between France and the Spurs because of Tony [Parker] of course, and also Boris [Diaw]," Wembanyama said. "I know half of the country, if not the whole country, wanted the Spurs to have the first pick. So I was looking at everyone and everyone was happy, so I was too.

"Not to brag about it, but I knew what was going to happen and I actually recorded myself saying it this morning walking to practice. So yeah, the universe told me. Dreams, feelings, it happens sometimes, but it's never wrong, it's always right."

Parker, of course, was one of the pillars of the Spurs' dynasty, helping the team win four titles and make five Finals appearances during his 17 seasons with the club. He is also the owner and president of ASVEL Basket, a team in the French league where Wembanyama played during the 2021-22 season.

"Yesss he's going to the Spurs!!!" Parker wrote on Twitter while also sharing a picture of a young Wembanyama in his No. 9 Spurs jersey. "So proud of you."

This is the third time that the Spurs have had the No. 1 overall pick. The first was in 1987 when they selected David Robinson and the second was in 1997 when they chose Tim Duncan. Each of those two went on to become MVPs and champions with the Spurs; Wembanyama has the potential to do the same.