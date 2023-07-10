Just as quickly as Victor Wembanyama's time in the Summer League came, it's now over. The San Antonio Spurs are expected to shut Wembanyama down for the remainder of Summer League, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

Wembanyama, who was drafted No. 1 overall in June, had a standout performance on Sunday with 27 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. It was a far better performance compared to his Summer League debut, where he went just 2-of-13 from the floor. While it came in a loss for San Antonio, Wembanyama gave the Spurs a fighting chance late in the game when his 3-pointer cut the lead down to one against the Portland Trail Blazers with just under two minutes to go. Despite his effort, the Spurs weren't able to come away with the win.

It was always unclear just how many games Wembanyama would play in Summer League, but now it seems like his time in Las Vegas is now over.

"I know I got to talk with Pop," Wembanyama said about potentially playing more in Summer League. "I'm going to listen to what he's going to say, but I'm ready to make any sacrifice for the team and give 100%."

With Wembanyama not playing in the FIBA World Cup for France, he'll have a solid chunk of time to prepare for the upcoming NBA season. And while we won't get to see him play more in Summer League, his performance Sunday night showed that he's the real deal despite a slow start in his debut.