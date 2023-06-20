Before Victor Wembanyama even steps onto an NBA court, he will take the mound at Yankee Stadium. On Tuesday, the Yankees announced Wembanyama will be throwing out the first pitch prior to their game against the Seattle Mariners.

Wembanyama is in town for the 2023 NBA Draft, which will take place at the Barclays Center on Thursday night. Wembanyama is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick to the San Antonio Spurs after dominating the top men's basketball league in France this past year.

If Wembanyama does well enough at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, maybe he'll even get some looks from MLB scouts. After all, he should have no problem reaching the plate with his 7-foot-4 frame.

Wembanyama spent the 2022-23 season with Metropolitans 92 in France, and the 19-year-old torched grown men. He averaged 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, and 2.4 assists per game.

A panel of CBS Sports basketball experts recently ranked the top NBA prospects since LeBron James, and Wembanyama came in at the No. 1 spot, ahead of players like Anthony Davis, John Wall, and Zion Williamson.

Expectations are already sky high for Wembanyama, but all he needs to worry about for now is getting the ball over the plate in the Bronx.