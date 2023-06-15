The next time Victor Wembanyama wears a jersey it'll be for the San Antonio Spurs. Wembanyama, the heavy favorite to be the No. 1 pick in next week's NBA Draft, saw his season with Metropolitans 92 conclude Thursday at the long end of a broomstick, with his team eliminated in a Pro A Finals sweep in three games to league-leading Monaco.

Wembanayama for his part did as much as he could to keep Mets 92 in the mix and competitive. For the third straight game, Monaco was on its heels early as Wemby and the Mets threw haymakers. But like each of the last few games, Monaco and its stifling defense stuffed things in a bag, racing out to a 92-85 victory to claim its first Pro A title.

Days after turning in 19 points, seven boards and four assists in a bounce-back performance in Game 2, Wembanyama had a series-best 22 points and four blocks while going a perfect 9-for-9 from the free-throw line in the loss. He also added a pair of assists and seven rebounds, but could not overcome Monaco's second-half avalanche of scoring that helped them again overcome an early Mets 92 advantage.

Pro A Finals results: AS Monaco def. Metropolitans 92 3-0

Game 1: AS Monaco 87, Metropolitans 92 64

Wembanyama's Game 1 stats: 8 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists

Game 2: AS Monaco 95, Metropolitans 92 88

Wembanyama's Game 2 stats: 19 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks, 2 steals



Game 3: AS Monaco 92, Metropolitans 92 85

Wembanyama's Game 3 stats: 22 points, 4 blocks, 7 rebounds, 2 assists

Wembanyama's season ends exactly a week to the day away from the 2023 NBA Draft, where he will be the No. 1 pick to the San Antonio Spurs, who won the lottery in Chicago last month.