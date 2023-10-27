When you're the most heralded basketball prospect since LeBron James, you will attract some interest. Add to the equation an impressive preseason that included mind-bending stretches on both ends of the court and Victor Wembanyama became appointment viewing before he even played in a regular-season game.

With that in mind, it's no surprise that many fans tuned in to watch Wembanyama make his NBA debut on Wednesday, as his San Antonio Spurs fell to the Dallas Mavericks, 126-119. What is remarkable, however, is just how many people watched the 7-foot-4 Frenchman in action.

Wembanyama's debut was the most-watched opening night game in 11 years, according to the NBA, with 2.99 million viewers. Some other impressive numbers from the game:

Most-watched Mavericks/Spurs regular season game ever on ESPN (excluding Christmas games)

NBA League Pass viewership in Wembanyama's native France was up 220% vs. last year's regular season average

The 214 million video views are the most of any player on NBA social media since the start of the preseason

Wembanyama battled foul trouble on Wednesday night, but he finished with 15 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block, going 6 for 9 from the field and 3 for 5 from 3-point range. He turned it on late, scoring nine points in the fourth quarter on 4-of-5 shooting.

It's extremely early in his career, but Wembanyama appears to be the real deal. His unique game, combined with his size and length, will continue to draw viewers as he progresses. The 2023 No. 1 overall draft pick will next take the court on Friday at home against the Houston Rockets, and we'll have to wait and see how many viewers tune in for the encore.