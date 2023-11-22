San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama is taking the NBA by storm and breaking the sports memorabilia market. The game-worn jersey from Wembanyama's NBA debut just sold for a jaw-dropping price at auction.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Wembanyama entered the league with astronomical expectations, and he has managed to deliver so far. Similarly, the jersey from his first game with the Spurs on Oct. 25 smashed its expected sale price at Sotheby's.

The estimated price listed on the site was anywhere from $80,000-$120,000. The final sale price soared beyond that by several magnitudes. Wembanyama's rookie debut jersey sold for $762,000, which makes it the most expensive rookie jersey ever sold, according to Front Office Sports.

If that's how much Wembanyama's rookie jersey is selling for now, there's no telling what the market will be for it if the 19-year-old realizes his full potential.

Thus far, Wembanyama's career is off to a promising start. Through 14 games, Wembanyama is averaging 18.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He and the Spurs will try to halt a nine-game losing streak with a win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.