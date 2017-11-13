Video: Breaking Down Jusuf Nurkic vs Nets
Nurkic did not play in much the fourth quarter of Portland’s game versus Brooklyn on Friday. See the possible reasons why.
Jusuf Nurkic scored 21 points on 10-20 shooting when the Portland Trail Blazers faced the Brooklyn Nets last Friday. The team-leading performance was impressive, considering it was achieved in just three periods of play. Despite excelling on the offensive end, Nurkic sat out the majority of the final quarter as Head Coach Terry Stotts went with Ed Davis and a smaller lineup. The omission was controversial. Nurkic himself has said there’s no issue and he trusts Stotts, but reports of assistant coaches screaming from the sidelines raise the specter of ongoing issues.
In the face of this controversy, here’s an extensive video breakdown of Nurkic’s game against the Nets. In it you’ll see plenty of dazzling plays, plus a few Portland’s coaching staff may have been less happy about. If you’re curious why playing and benching Nurkic might both make sense, here’s your answer.
