Video: Spinella Explains Trail Blazers’ Flow Offense
Adam Spinella of NBA Math breaks down the Trail Blazers’ offense and how it works.
Division III college basketball coach and NBA Math contributor Adam Spinella breaks down the Portland Trail Blazers’ flow offense (also known as Mover-Blocker offense) in his latest YouTube video. Check it out!
