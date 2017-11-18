Video: Spinella Explains Trail Blazers’ Flow Offense

Adam Spinella of NBA Math breaks down the Trail Blazers’ offense and how it works.

Division III college basketball coach and NBA Math contributor Adam Spinella breaks down the Portland Trail Blazers’ flow offense (also known as Mover-Blocker offense) in his latest YouTube video. Check it out!

Want to see more break downs? Watch more episodes of Film Room with Coach Spins on the NBA Math YouTube channel, here.

