Video surfaces of Anthony Davis flipping off Pelicans fans in Smoothie King Arena; NBA investigating

New Orleans Pelicans fans have not seemed to handle the Anthony Davis trade saga well. Davis, who requested a trade before the deadline in February, has been playing on and off all season as the Pelicans manage his workload. That's led to a lot of nights on the bench in a suit for Davis, much to the chagrin of the fan base in Smoothie King Arena.

On Wednesday after a home loss to the Hornets, video surfaced (which can be seen here) of Davis flipping a fan off as he walked off the court, further cementing his rocky relationship with the city. According to NOLA.com, a fan shouted "f--- you, AD," which led to the middle finger.

If that is the case, Davis will likely end up fined by the NBA, which is investigating the incident according to NOLA.com. That would be in line with punishments to Russell Westbrook and Montrezl Harrell this season. If you don't want to be fined for encounters with fans, the move is to pull a Bradley Beal and lean into it.

Bradley Beal had the best reaction to a fan telling him he sucks 😭



(via @alex_burness) pic.twitter.com/UzAh45hgk9 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 3, 2019

If it comes out that the fan said something worse, that fan could end up at least suspended from Smoothie King Arena if they can be identified, as the NBA has been trying to crack down on fans heckling players. It's happened to two Jazz fans who heckled Westbrook and a Celtics fan who heckled DeMarcus Cousins. According to the Instagram account Pelicans Wave, Davis said in a DM that the fan "disrespected" him, and "said something [he] didn't like." Davis added that he "never disrespected the city and never will."

For Davis and the Pelicans, this season can't end soon enough. The team has been tanking since the deadline, and now finds itself slightly above the Grizzlies and Mavericks in the West. Its all but certain Davis will be dealt this offseason, although where to remains to be seen.

Davis seems to appreciate fans who have stuck with him, mind you. In the same video as the finger, he can be seen high-fiving fans on the way off the court.