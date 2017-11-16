View from the Enemy: Memphis vs Indiana
View from the Enemy: Memphis vs Indiana
Pacers fans acknowledged Marc Gasol’s all around game
Memphis’s late rally against Indiana fell short and lost the third game in a row. Despite Marc Gasol’s great performance (35pt, 13reb, 5ast, 5blk), the Grizzlies could not secure a win at home. Mike Conley did not play due to an achilles injury. Memphis is now 7-7 in the season.
Before the Game
Per Grizzlies HC Fizdale, Memphis G Mike Conley is questionable tonight vs. #Pacers with an achilles injury— Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) November 15, 2017
During the Game
Gotta take advantage of Conley’s absence.
Good 1st quarter.
I love it when we average 30+ pts per quarter.
I know it’s ‘just’ the Grizzlies, but a 67-point first half is still nice.
Grizzlies will not go quietly.
Gasol is so good...
Refs trying to give this one to Memphis.
Collison....taking full advantage of Conley being out!!
Why's Bojan dribbling around?
After the Game
"I actually thought it was good," said Pacers point guard Darren Collison of Gasol's final shot. "I was prepared to go to overtime."
Gasol enjoyed going to work on Turner.
Marc Gasol is such a great player on so many levels. BBIQ, leadership, clutchness, passing ability, defense. The only thing he lacks is enough appreciation IMO.
Unfortunately for them, Chandler Parsons doesn't seem to be same player he was with the Rockets after his injuries so they're losing a lot of cap space on him.
-
Embiid trolls LaVar, Lonzo on Instagram
We had to know this was coming
-
Embiid says he's only at '69 percent'
The Sixers big man put up a stat line for the ages against the Lakers on Wednesday
-
Bledsoe comes up clutch for the Bucks
Bledsoe finished with 14 points, and hit a clutch, tie-breaking jumper in the final minute
-
WATCH: Simmons dunks on Lonzo
Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons tweeted it into existence
-
NBA Wednesday scores, highlights
An exciting Wednesday in the NBA ended with Joel Embiid filling up the stat sheet in L.A.
-
Report: Sixers, Covington near big deal
It appears Covington is going to be a part of 'The Process' for a long time