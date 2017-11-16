View from the Enemy: Memphis vs Indiana

Pacers fans acknowledged Marc Gasol’s all around game

Memphis’s late rally against Indiana fell short and lost the third game in a row. Despite Marc Gasol’s great performance (35pt, 13reb, 5ast, 5blk), the Grizzlies could not secure a win at home. Mike Conley did not play due to an achilles injury. Memphis is now 7-7 in the season.

Before the Game

Per Grizzlies HC Fizdale, Memphis G Mike Conley is questionable tonight vs. #Pacers with an achilles injury — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) November 15, 2017

During the Game

Gotta take advantage of Conley’s absence. Good 1st quarter. I love it when we average 30+ pts per quarter. I know it’s ‘just’ the Grizzlies, but a 67-point first half is still nice. Grizzlies will not go quietly. Gasol is so good... Refs trying to give this one to Memphis. Collison....taking full advantage of Conley being out!! Why's Bojan dribbling around?

After the Game