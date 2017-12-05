View from the Enemy: Memphis vs Minnesota
View from the Enemy: Memphis vs Minnesota
Grizzlies bench players like Ennis and Davis surprised Timberwolves fans
Memphis finally snapped its 11 game losing streak with a win against Minnesota. It was a tight game where the Grizzlies defensive effort during the second half paid dividends. The Timberwolves played the second game of a back-to-back.
Before the game
Good news for the Wolves: the Grizzlies have lost 11 games in a row and don’t have Mike Conley and they stupidly fired their good coach, David Fizdale. The Grind Father is gone. The Grit has escaped them.
Tyreke is the guy that scares me. Having a hell of a bounceback season.
During the game
The Jimmy Butler one on five offense is totally working right now.
We have to contain James Ennis or things will get messy.
Lazy Transition effort by backcourt = Griz Layup.
Jimmy is on fire.
KAT being soft in the paint leads to his foul trouble.
Grizz are not supposed to be good?
Wolves look really tired.
Wolves got outrun and out hustled in the first half, need to find some energy.
Thibs should start a "NBA Play 48" fitness program.
Nice shot by Brooks. He looked like a solid rotation player in Summer League.
Who is Memphis #21 and what is he doing with his hair?!
He's the MAN and he's doing IT.
Look how exhausted the starters are. Thibs is running these guys right into the ground.
I'm beginning to see why Chicago fired this dude...
-
Despite durability, Curry feels fragile
X-rays on Curry's rolled ankle came back negative, but it still doesn't feel like everyone...
-
Curry leaves game with ankle injury
Curry injured the same ankle that was operated on in 2011
-
NBA Monday scores, highlights, updates
Keep checking back throughout the night for Monday's latest NBA updates
-
Warriors' Livingston, ref both suspended
Livingston and official Courtney Kirkland got into a heated argument during Sunday's game
-
Cavaliers vs. Bulls odds, picks
Galin 'The Dragon' Dragiev has his finger on the pulse of the Cavs and just locked in a play...
-
Terry praises Ainge's 'guts' for trades
The trade looks great in retrospect, but Terry says it was a tough decision at the time