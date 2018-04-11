Vince Carter, 41, says he's coming back for one more NBA season

It stinks, watching the ravages of time take one of the best in-game dunkers in NBA history and bring him down to a one-handed bunny-hopping throwdown kind of guy. But as sad as that is, it's equally amazing watching a 41-year-old man continue to play in the NBA and be able to run with a bunch of players in their teens and twenties.

Vince Carter, apparently, isn't ready to stop running with today's stars yet, as he says that he plans on playing one more season before tossing the sneakers over the wire. Carter will be a free agent heading into the 2018-19 season, so of course the market will dictate where he'll end his career. But someone will surely want to snatch him up for a farewell tour -- preferably a team that just needs to fill up some seats.

That's a cynical way of looking at it. In his 20th season, Carter is averaging 17.6 minutes per game, 5.3 points per game and is shooting 39.6 percent for the Kings. However, as Carter told the Undefeated, he isn't thinking about free agency.

"I plan on coming back next season. I plan on coming back one more season. I'm almost 90 percent sure that's it after next season. "You kind of go through the season, especially when the end is near and you say, 'Hey, how do I feel?' […] "Is Sacramento a possibility? Or how am I looking at free agency. I don't know. I stay in my lane."

The most interesting thing will be to see where Carter signs. It was reported in September that Masai Ujiri tried to sign Carter to the Raptors before the Kings snatched him up for a one-year, $8 million deal, and Carter has said he envisions a reunion in the future, but with the Raptors hoping to make a deep playoff run, their plans may be different. That being said, it would be interesting to see Carter playing 12-14 minutes per game with the team he started his career with.

It's a unique situation, having a player with Carter's profile that's played for six different teams, but it's definitely one that bears looking at for GMs. Could we get a reunion with the Raptors, even after their awkward break-up? Or will Carter finish his career somewhere else?