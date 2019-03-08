Vince Carter, NBA's oldest active player, interested in returning for a 22nd season: 'We'll see what happens'

Vince Carter doesn't want to hang up the sneakers just yet. Carter has been in the league for 21 years, but on Thursday he said that he would like to come back for another season. Carter, who will be 43 next January, signed a one-year deal to play with the Hawks before this season.

"I think I could stretch it out one more," Carter said on "Pardon the Interruption" on Thursday. "At the end of the year, I usually assess from top to bottom to see how I'm feeling. And obviously opportunity, when the phone [sic] rings and teams show interest, that's a good thing."

Any team expressing interest in Carter, of course, would be looking for a role player -- he hasn't averaged more than 20 minutes since 2014 -- but if a team wants to kick the tires on him he would apparently be willing.

Carter joined a Hawks team that wasn't built to be competitive this year. He's played his last three seasons for the Grizzlies, Kings and Hawks, who are back in action against the Nets on Saturday (7 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV), respectively.

"Me, personally, I think I could give it another year, so why not?" Carter told PTI. "We'll see what happens."

Carter, to his credit, is shooting a hair under 41 percent from 3-point range, so he's adapting his game with his age. Though he wouldn't be a key contributor wherever he ended up, if nothing else Carter could try to provide a spark from the bench on an otherwise young team in need of a veteran presence.