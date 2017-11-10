Vince Carter wants Raptors to retire his jersey someday

Vince Carter has done a lot in his NBA career. He famously destroyed the dunk contest with some of the most eye-popping impossible dunks that had ever been seen. He's had one of the longest NBA careers and still remains effective at 40 years old. However, what he's not credited with enough is what he did for basketball in Toronto.

As a member of the Raptors, Carter essentially put Toronto basketball on the map. He made the franchise relevant as they tried to take the step from expansion franchise to legitimate NBA team. While the Grizzlies were forced to leave Vancouver, Carter helped keep the Raptors in Toronto. He's proud of what he did there and, despite an ugly exit, he wants to one day see his jersey retired.

Of course, I'd like for [the Raptors] to retire my jersey. You'd always like your jersey retired. That is where it's started. There have been talks about it. People talk about it, and I'm very thankful for it. But for me, I try my best not to think about it because I am still of service in this league. At the end of the day, every player's end result is to see their jersey hanging in the rafters somewhere. That is where it started. Hopefully I will get that opportunity. via The Undefeated

Carter has been writing a diary for The Undefeated throughout this season and it's been a really fun look into the mind of one of the NBA's all-time greats. It's also a place for him to express feelings such as his desire to one day see his jersey hanging in the rafters of Toronto.

That's a discussion Carter and the Raptors will need to hire after he retires, and old wounds will need to heal, but this feels like a no-brainer. The best years of Carter's career were in Toronto and he had some amazing moments with that franchise. He deserves an honor of some kind that will leave his mark on the franchise.