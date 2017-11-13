Waiters responds to Gobert's 'dirty play' claim: 'Tell him to get out of his feelings'

The drama between Rudy Gobert and Dion Waiters has entered another chapter.

During Friday night's game between the Utah Jazz and the Miami Heat, Waiters crashed into Gobert's knee during a scramble for a loose ball, and caused the Frenchman's leg to buckle awkwardly. Gobert was able to finish out the game Friday night, and afterwards said Waiters made a "dirty play."

NOOOOOOOOO!!!! Rudy Gobert taken off the court as Dion Waiters runs into Rudy Gobert's knee. pic.twitter.com/kxFRyQkxmj — Dave Noriega (@davenoriega) November 11, 2017

Unfortunately, despite the fact that Gobert was able to reenter the game on Friday night, the team announced on Sunday that Gobert suffered a bone bruise in his knee, and shut down for the next four weeks before he is reevaluated.

Also on Sunday, Waiters responded to Gobert's claim that he made a dirty play by emphatically stating multiple times that he is not a dirty player. He was also upset that Gobert took to social media to talk about the incident and didn't come to him in person. "Tell him to get out of his feelings," Waiters said. Via the Sun Sentinel:

"I've never been a dirty player in my life," Waiters said. "I went for the ball. Tell him to get out of his feelings and that's what it is, just like that." "I didn't even know that was him," Waiters said. "I went for the ball, making a basketball play. He [goes] right to social media. I ain't a social media guy. At the end of the day, that [expletive] don't matter. Tell him to get out of his feelings. We won, they lost. So what." "I've never been a dirty player in my life," Waiters said. "If he thought it was a dirty play, you come to me as a man and you ask me and I'll tell him the same [expletive] I'm saying now. I saw it on social media, late, after the win. I'm not a dirty player."

This is just a very unfortunate situation.

From Gobert's perspective, it's easy to see why he would be upset, even before the injury news came out, as Waiters fell sideways into his knee, which was not in the direction of the ball. Waiters, however, was off-balance, and had his back turned to Gobert. To assume it was a dirty play would mean he was intentionally trying to hurt the Jazz big man, and it's no surprise he wants to defend himself from that kind of accusation.

And now, regardless of intent, the Jazz will be without their best player for arguably the toughest stretch of their season.