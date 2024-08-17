The New York Knicks' only two titles came in 1970 and 1973, when they were led by Hall of Famer Walt "Clyde" Frazier, who remains one of the best players in franchise history. Now a television analyst for the Knicks, he said during a recent event that their current group reminds him of those championship teams.

"I see the vibes," Frazier said. "I see a lot of similarities with [our] championship teams, starting with the coach. [Tom Thibodeau] is a lot like Red Holzman. He holds the guys accountable, and they're defensive oriented, and the players actually like each other.

"I think this is going to be our year. Obviously, health is going to play a big factor into it. But if the Knicks can stay healthy, I think we can get back to our former grandeur."

Frazier was particularly complimentary of Jalen Brunson, the Knicks' star point guard, who averaged career-highs of 28.7 points and 6.7 assists last season, as he put the team on his back amid all their injury problems. In fact, Frazier said Brunson has a chance to be one of the "greatest Knicks ever."

"We know, in this town, the expectations are always overwhelming, so to rise to the occasion his first two years and accept the challenge, catapulting the team, he's definitely got a chance to be one of the greatest Knicks ever, if not the greatest Knick ever," Frazier said.

"I did a video -- I wasn't able to be at the induction when he was inducted as the captain — I told him, he reminds me a lot of Willis Reed. They're both lefties, they both have tenacious work ethic, they're always sharing and caring, and team-first concept. They're always thinking of the team, not themselves."

The Knicks are coming off an impressive season in which they won 50 games for the first time since 2013 and dragged the Indiana Pacers to seven games in the second round of the playoffs despite being severely shorthanded. After acquiring Mikal Bridges in a blockbuster trade during the summer to bolster their wing depth, the Knicks are projected to be one of the main contenders in the Eastern Conference.

It's been 24 years since the Knicks last made it to the Eastern Conference finals, 25 years since their last Finals appearance and 51 years since their last title. Will this be the year that those droughts come to an end?

Perhaps, but the Knicks will face serious competition at the top of the East from the defending champion Boston Celtics, as well as the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks, each of whom will also be hoping to bounce back from injury-affected seasons.