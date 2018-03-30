Want to know why Thunder struggle so much in clutch time? Watch these three possessions

The Oklahoma City Thunder's clutch-time struggles have been a running theme this season -- and really, for much of the time Russell Westbrook has been around. It was a problem again in OKC's pivotal 103-99 loss the Spurs on Thursday, which pushed San Antonio ahead of OKC and into the No. 4 seed out West.

For all intents and purposes, the Thunder's Big 3 of Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony are a collection of supremely talented individuals who spend the majority of their time on the court fighting their understandable urge to play hero ball. Melo has gotten better at this, frankly because he's not as good as the other two guys anymore. But for George and Westbrook, the tighter, and later, these games get, the harder it is for them to suppress their "give me the ball and get out of my way" instincts.

Three plays on Thursday night told the tale.

The first came with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. It was a side out for OKC, which was trailing by five, with eight seconds on the shot clock. Westbrook takes the inbounds pass, and does this:

It's honestly hard to quantify just how ridiculous a shot this was. Down five with two minutes to play, every possession, quite obviously, is vital. Westbrook had plenty of time to go to the rim, or heaven forbid move the ball to someone else. But for a 29-percent 3-point shooter to just jack it up from well north of 30 feet? It's unacceptable. Billy Donovan can't do anything about it, same as Scott Brooks never did anything about it, because Westbrook is untamable. But it's still unacceptable.

And the deeper problem is that teams tend to take on the identity of their best player. So once Westbrook breaks into no-filter mode, all bets are off. Now everyone's trying to do it on their own. Now George, who has a lot of the same do-it-all instincts as Westbrook anyway, does this two possessions later with the Thunder trailing by four and just over a minute to play:

As you can see, George was bailed out with a foul call on this play. But we're looking at the possession, which was again awful. No movement whatsoever. No passing, or even the thought of doing so. Just one guy with his head down going one on three before forcing up a highly contested three. But OK, he got the call. He made the three free throws. Now the Thunder, however fortunately, are only down one, and eventually they have the ball back down three with 18 seconds to play. And Westbrook does this:

Really? You just air-balled an utterly reckless 30-footer a few minutes ago, and now you're going to toss this mess up? Again, look at the time. There were 15 seconds left when he launched that shot. I understand the thought process of trying to get something up quickly, before the defense really sets, or perhaps decides to foul to take away your chance at a tying three altogether. But again, Westbrook is a 29-percent shooter from three.

Run that play back, and you'll see that Carmelo was floating freely behind the 3-point line on the weak-side. Westbrook had already beaten his man to the left, and instead of pulling up, had he continued downhill into the lane, it's likely that he would've had Melo open for the kick-out three. Yes, these things move quickly, and it's very easy to second-guess one of the best players in the world from behind a keyboard. I get that.

But the simple truth is that when games come down to crunch time, the best teams not only see the right play; they MAKE the right play. When you watch OKC play, there is just no trust that it's going to make the right play when it counts. The Thunder can get away with making the wrong play, and sometimes do, because they're so talented. But that's not going to cut it against the best teams. It didn't cut it Thursday night. And now OKC is out of a top-four seed for the moment.

This is another awful possession.

OKC runs one action to get the ball to George, who proceeds to one on three, only to be denied, only to give up the ball and demand it right back, only to dribble around again before forcing up a

it's not just that Westbrook has absolutely no shot filter, which he's never had. It's deeper than that. For starters, Westbrook is so damn good that you simply have to live with the bad. We've known this his entire career. You wish it were different, but it's not, and it's never going to be. What makes it so hard to swallow is that teams tend to take on the identity of their best player. So when Westbrook starts playing like this, it's easy for George, who has some of these same instincts anyway, to fall into the same trap.