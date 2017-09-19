Want to run like LaVar Ball? 'NBA 2K18' gives you the option to imitate his style
Want the swagger of LaVar Ball? "NBA 2K18" lets you copy his absurd run from his WWE appearance
"NBA 2K18" is out and just about everybody that wanted it has had a chance to get their hands on it. As players go through the game they've been digging through all the new features and animations. One of those animations is quickly turning into a fan favorite: the LaVar Ball run.
Everybody remembers Ball's strange wrestling moment where he stormed the ring and ran in the most awkward way possible. Now, with "2K18," you can have your created player run just like Ball all over the place.
This is one of the many animations that can be done while running around "The Neighborhood," a MyCareer mode exclusive. Players can also skip around, jog while boxing or do something similar to what Stephen Curry did while dropping 54 points in New York.
This is one of those bits of polish that 2K has in its games that makes them enjoyable. A game can be good and fun to play, but sometimes all players want is the ability to run around town looking like a doofus to make themselves giggle. It's a great feature in a fun game.
