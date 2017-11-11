Warriors 135 - Sixers 114, An Exercise in Nothingness

Knowing the result ahead of time changes the game.

Watching your team play the Warriors is a bit like experiencing basketball nihilism. You watch the team and how they react to situations, but there’s the underlying knowledge that nothing matters, because your team will lose. The Warriors are actually too good and it impacts the full viewing experience.

The Sixers stayed in the game as long as they hit shots and limited their mistakes, but the Warriors run is only a matter of time and how much, not whether it will come. The Dubs let the Sixers hang around, as they’re wont to do, then made a 9-0 run after a tie at 74. The Sixers scored once, then the Warriors scored 9 more unopposed and ran away with the game.

Watching becomes a lot easier when you approach it as if losing is an inevitability. You don’t get as emotionally invested, so you can see what’s going well and what’s not. You can be less frustrated with how easily Kevin Durant is scoring against Robert Covington and understand that Covington is making the correct decisions individually under normal circumstances. You can see that Ben Simmons is adjusting live to how teams are walling off the paint against him. Things like that are easier to appreciate when the game is not in question. But you also see the mistakes, and the Warriors force teams into a lot of mistakes, and it in effect amplifies those mistakes.

Tonight felt like watching the true Process era Sixers, but without any excitement for getting a better draft pick. In other words: eminently skippable, and not particularly enjoyable.

Six(ers) Shots