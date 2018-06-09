Warriors' 2018 NBA championship parade: Date, time, how to watch, TV channel, live stream

For the second straight season, and the third time in the past four, the Golden State Warriors are on top of the NBA world. They earned this latest title by cruising past the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 on Friday night to complete a four-game sweep. And now that they've claimed the trophy, the next big event is celebrating with the fans back in the Bay Area. As is the custom, they'll be honored with a championship parade in the coming days.

Here's all the info you need to know about that event.

Warriors' 2018 NBA Championship Parade

When: Tuesday, June 12



Tuesday, June 12 Where: Oakland, California



Oakland, California Time: 2 p.m ET



2 p.m ET Live stream: NBCSportsBayArea.com



NBCSportsBayArea.com Route, map and more information: Warriors.com/parade



Unlike their past celebrations, the Warriors won't be doing a post-parade rally this time around. Instead, they'll be trying to make the parade more interactive. It remains to be seen how that works, but hopefully it's better for fans.

In an effort to provide a more intimate, free-flowing and engaging celebratory event for fans this year, the Warriors have implemented a few changes to the parade route and overall presentation. In lieu of a post-event rally, the Warriors and the City of Oakland have focused their planning efforts solely on creating an interactive parade, the primary element of a championship celebration, where fans will have the opportunity to share in the up-close excitement of the 2018 NBA Championship with the Warriors, their players, coaches, legends and staff.

Regardless of whether you're in attendance, or watching from home, this should be a fun event as it always is when teams get to celebrate a title with their city.