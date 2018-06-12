Warriors' 2018 NBA championship parade: Live stream, highlights, updates from Golden State's title celebration

The Golden State Warriors are champions of the NBA yet again, winning the title for the second straight season, and third time in the past four seasons. And along with all of the accolades and the adoration, the champions are are also honored with a parade in their home city.

And so, on Tuesday afternoon in Oakland, the people of the Bay Area packed the streets to honor their heroes. The Warriors were there, riding around on busses -- or in Nick Young's case embracing the fans on the street -- taking it all in for the third time.

Draymond Green trolled LeBron James again with a T-shirt referencing "The King's" Arthur Instagram post earlier in the season. Only on Green's shirt, Arthur's fist had the Warriors' rings.

Dray with another 🔥 parade shirt pic.twitter.com/ExPq6aUoT7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 12, 2018

Warriors GM Bob Myers and Kevin Durant had an awkward moment. When asked about putting the team together, he joked that Curry had "earned" whatever contract he wanted, whereas that wasn't the case with KD.

The first notable quote of the parade: Bob Myers with an unexpected zing at at Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/asE6MpsgN5 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 12, 2018

And, of course, there were plenty of pictures and videos of various players partying along the parade route and having a grand old time.