Warriors' 2018 NBA championship parade: Live stream, highlights, updates from Golden State's title celebration
The Warriors are celebrating their latest NBA title on Tuesday afternoon
The Golden State Warriors are champions of the NBA yet again, winning the title for the second straight season, and third time in the past four seasons. And along with all of the accolades and the adoration, the champions are are also honored with a parade in their home city.
And so, on Tuesday afternoon in Oakland, the people of the Bay Area packed the streets to honor their heroes. The Warriors were there, riding around on busses -- or in Nick Young's case embracing the fans on the street -- taking it all in for the third time.
Warriors' 2018 NBA Championship Parade
- When: Tuesday, June 12
- Where: Oakland, California
- Time: 2 p.m ET
- Live stream: Video player below or NBCSportsBayArea.com
- Route, map and more information: Warriors.com/parade
You can follow all the fun and festivities from the parade right here with our live stream:
Live updates:
If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.
Draymond Green trolled LeBron James again with a T-shirt referencing "The King's" Arthur Instagram post earlier in the season. Only on Green's shirt, Arthur's fist had the Warriors' rings.
Warriors GM Bob Myers and Kevin Durant had an awkward moment. When asked about putting the team together, he joked that Curry had "earned" whatever contract he wanted, whereas that wasn't the case with KD.
And, of course, there were plenty of pictures and videos of various players partying along the parade route and having a grand old time.
