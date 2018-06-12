Warriors' 2018 NBA championship parade: Live stream, updates, schedule for Golden State's title celebration
The Warriors will celebrate their latest NBA title on Tuesday afternoon
Back on Friday, the Golden State Warriors clinched their second straight NBA title, and third in four seasons with a Game 4 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. After a tough seven-game series in the Western Conference finals, they made much quicker work of the Cavs, earning the first sweep in the Finals since 2007.
But because they took care of business in as few games as possible, that meant they had to celebrate on the road in Cleveland. Now, a few days later, they'll finally get to enjoy a celebration back home in the Bay Area. As is the tradition, they'll be honored with a massive parade on Tuesday in Oakland.
Warriors' 2018 NBA Championship Parade
- When: Tuesday, June 12
- Where: Oakland, California
- Time: 2 p.m ET
- Live stream: Video player below or NBCSportsBayArea.com
- Route, map and more information: Warriors.com/parade
You can follow all the fun and festivities from the parade right here with our CBS live stream:
Live updates:
If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.
Unlike past celebrations -- the Warriors are now veterans with this -- there will not be any sort of post-parade rally. And that means no speeches from the coaches or players. Instead, the Warriors will try to make the actual parade more interactive for the fans. Will it work? Well, we're going to find out.
