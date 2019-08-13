Warriors 2019-20 NBA schedule: 10 can't-miss games for Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and new-look Golden State

It's a weird time for Golden State Warriors fans, who have grown accustomed over the past few seasons to seeing their team penciled in as the defacto NBA title winner, even before the schedule is released. That certainly isn't the case this season -- in early August, Westgate listed the Warriors at 12/1 to win the 2020 championship, behind five other teams.

The departure of Kevin Durant and the ACL injury to Klay Thompson, who is expected to miss a large chunk of the 2019-20 season, are the main reasons for the Warriors' expected drop-off, but it's clear that the NBA still views Golden State as one of its marquee draws. The NBA released the full regular-season schedule on Monday, and the Warriors will be on national TV for more than half of their games (42), just behind the Los Angeles Lakers, who lead the league with 43 nationally televised games. Golden State will also make the move from Oakland to San Francisco this season, and will play its home games in the brand-new Chase Center across the bay.

With so many enticing options, we're here to help you figure out which Warriors games to circle on your calendar.

Here are 10 can't-miss Golden State games for the 2019-20 season, with nine nationally televised (TNT games can be streamed live on fuboTV -- watch for free.)

1. Oct. 24 vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Steph Curry unleashed? Kawhi Leonard back in the Bay Area? D'Angelo Russell in a Warriors uniform? There are just too many storylines and players to watch in this opening-night matchup. Add in the fact that the Clippers gave the nearly full-strength Warriors a run for their money in the first round last postseason, then brought in Leonard and Paul George, and it should be an action-packed spectacle for the first-ever NBA game at Chase Center in San Francisco.

2. Nov. 13 at Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN)

The Warriors may not be title favorites for the upcoming season, but a matchup with LeBron James is always a must-watch. This will also be the first time that Golden State plays against Anthony Davis in a Lakers uniform, with what will surely be a star-studded list of courtside celebrities at Staples Center.

3. Nov. 22 at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. ET

Utah is the basketball-nerd darling after picking up Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic this offseason, and Salt Lake City is one of the toughest places to play in the league. The teams will meet for the first time on Nov. 11 at Chase Center in San Francisco, but the testy road matchup is the one you want to put in your calendar.

4. Dec. 25 vs. Houston Rockets, 5 p.m. ET (ABC)

Even without Durant and (likely) Thompson, the Warriors still earned a prime spot in the NBA's premier showcase. They'll take on a bitter rival which has also undergone a significant change by swapping Chris Paul for Russell Westbrook, who may be new to the Rockets but has plenty of monster performances against Golden State under his belt. The intensity level should be among the best of the regular season in this holiday showdown.

5. Jan. 8 vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN)

You don't miss a chance to see reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, especially in an up-tempo matchup against the Warriors. Last time Giannis was in the Bay he put up 24 points in 26 minutes as the Bucks rolled to a 134-11 win. But in that matchup the Warriors didn't have Draymond Green, who will relish the opportunity to shut down the Greek Freak this time around.

6. Jan. 20 at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. ET (TNT)

Outside of Christmas, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is probably the brightest spotlight of the NBA regular season. We'll see a rematch of last season's Western Conference finals as the Warriors take on the Trail Blazers in Portland, and you better believe Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Co. will have revenge for that sweep at the top of their minds.

7. Feb. 5 at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Durant's return to Golden State is the game we really want to see, but there's a legitimate chance that K.D. won't even make that trip this season (March 12) as he recovers from Achilles surgery. With that in mind, we'd have to assume Durant will be in the house for the first matchup between the teams a month earlier at Barclays Center. We'll watch to see if and how Durant interacts with his former teammates -- particularly Draymond Green -- and enjoy a game against what should be a fun and interesting Nets squad.

8. March 5 vs. Toronto Raptors, 10:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Sure, Kawhi's departure means the Raptors likely don't have much chance of repeating, but this will be Toronto's first trip back to the Bay Area since they doused the Oracle Arena locker room in champagne following their first title in franchise history. The Warriors will still want their revenge on players like Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam, who denied Golden State in their bid for a three-peat.

9. March 7 vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

The Warriors will get a home Saturday showcase on ABC against a team many feel has a strong chance to make this year's NBA Finals out of the East. With Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris and Al Horford, the Sixers present one of the most unique lineups in basketball, and it will be fun to see how the Warriors handle it. Embiid put up a monster game of 26 points, 20 rebounds and five assists in Philly's 113-104 win at Golden State last season.

10. March 31 vs. Denver Nuggets 10 p.m. ET (TNT)

In most years, a late-March Warriors game would mean players are resting with a top-two seed pretty much locked up. But this year will be different, plus -- if all goes according to plan -- Thompson should be back with the team as it prepares for the playoff push. This matchup with Denver should prove as a litmus test to see how Thompson is recovering physically, how he'll fit in with Russell, and how dangerous the Warriors will be entering the postseason.