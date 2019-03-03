Warriors, 76ers and other contenders expected to express interest in Andrew Bogut, per report
Bogut will take some time to pick his next team
The defending champion Golden State Warriors and the Philadelphia 76ers are among multiple NBA title contenders that are expected to express interest in free-agent center Andrew Bogut, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
After 13 seasons in the NBA, Bogut, 34, spent the 2018-19 season with the Sydney Kings of Australia's National Basketball League. He averaged 11.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game for the Kings, and was named the league's Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year. With his season in the NBL now over, Bogut is able to sign elsewhere.
Though Bogut announced his retirement from the NBA last year, it seems as though he might have changed his mind.
"Before anyone asks, no NBA outs, no European outs," Bogut said in April 2018, via the Associated Press. "I'm committed to being here for two years ... it will retire me from the NBA, I'm happy to say that today."
At the time, Bogut said he was hoping that by playing in the NBL himself, other Australian stars playing elsewhere would decide to come back and play in the league.
"I wanna come back here and be fully committed," Bogut said. "It's like, I'm staying. I'm committed to you guys. I wanna be in Australia. Like I said, if I'm gonna commit to it, I'm gonna commit to it. I'm not gonna come in here for a marketing gig. I think that would set the game back further than not doing anything at all. I don't think it's the right message to send. Hopefully, this starts and sets a precedent for when other guys wanna come back. This is an opportunity for them."
During his thirteen year stint in the NBA, Bogut spent the bulk of his time with the Milwaukee Bucks, who drafted him with the first overall pick in 2005, and the Warriors, where he was a member of a title team in 2015. He also spent time with the Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Lakers. Over the course of his career, he averaged 9.8 points. 8.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.6 blocks in 28.4 minutes per game.
