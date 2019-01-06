Warriors and Kings set NBA record by combining for 41 3-pointers, the most ever in one game
Steph Curry knocked down 10 on his own, while Buddy Hield added eight
The last matchup of the night on Saturday didn't disappoint. The Golden State Warriors escaped Sacramento with a thrilling 127-123 victory over the upstart Kings. Steph Curry put up 42 points, outdueling Buddy Hield, who went for 32 on the night. But along with being an exciting contest, it was also an historic one.
That's because the two teams combined for 41 3-pointers on the night, setting a new NBA record for 3s in a game.
Curry -- Who else? -- was the one who set the record, and he did it in exquisite fashion.
With just over three minutes remaining in the game, and the Warriors down by two, Curry sized up Kings youngster Josh Jackson on the wing. Using a wicked jab step, he sent Jackson -- who actually had a great game, finishing with a career-high 28 points -- tumbling to the ground, then stepped into the open space and hit the triple.
That was one of 10 3-pointers on the night for Curry, who shot 10-of-20 from downtown to continue his excellent season. On the other side, Buddy Hield led the Kings with eight triples, while Justin Jackson added five of his own.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Embiid wants Simmons to shoot more
Simmons has started to expand his range a little bit in recent weeks
-
NBA scores, highlights for Saturday
The NBA had a busy eight-game slate Saturday on Saturday night
-
Bucks vs. Raptors takeaways
The Raptors moved back into first place in the Eastern Conference with the win
-
Kerr: Warriors haven't reached potential
The Warriors haven't looked quite like themselves this season
-
How to watch: Raptors at Bucks
The Eastern Conference's top two teams will meet in Milwaukee
-
Concerned Kanter won't go to London
The New York Knicks center has been critical of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the...