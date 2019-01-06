Warriors and Kings set NBA record by combining for 41 3-pointers, the most ever in one game

The last matchup of the night on Saturday didn't disappoint. The Golden State Warriors escaped Sacramento with a thrilling 127-123 victory over the upstart Kings. Steph Curry put up 42 points, outdueling Buddy Hield, who went for 32 on the night. But along with being an exciting contest, it was also an historic one.

That's because the two teams combined for 41 3-pointers on the night, setting a new NBA record for 3s in a game.

41 three-pointers combined between the @warriors and @SacramentoKings tonight is the most in a game in @NBAHistory! pic.twitter.com/uig9OZHNHh — NBA (@NBA) January 6, 2019

Curry -- Who else? -- was the one who set the record, and he did it in exquisite fashion.

With just over three minutes remaining in the game, and the Warriors down by two, Curry sized up Kings youngster Josh Jackson on the wing. Using a wicked jab step, he sent Jackson -- who actually had a great game, finishing with a career-high 28 points -- tumbling to the ground, then stepped into the open space and hit the triple.

That was one of 10 3-pointers on the night for Curry, who shot 10-of-20 from downtown to continue his excellent season. On the other side, Buddy Hield led the Kings with eight triples, while Justin Jackson added five of his own.