Warriors' Andre Iguodala says Stephen Curry is the second best point guard of all-time behind Magic Johnson

Golden State Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry is the second best point guard ever, behind only Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson, according to Warriors forward Andre Iguodala.

"I still think he doesn't really get the respect he deserves," Iguodala said of Curry after the Warriors 120-117 win over the 76ers in Philadelphia on Saturday night, via ESPN. "Guys think he uses a lot of screens and guys think they can draw mismatches with him defensively, but he's a real problem. I think I told [Kevin Durant], he said he missed me on the shot he took, and I said, 'Y'all two are like Michael Jordan, there's no such thing as a bad shot.' That's for real, and people don't understand the presence they bring to the court. Especially on the offensive end.

"It is what it is sometimes. But when you sit down and have serious conversations, that's when you -- he's the second-best point guard ever -- you argue that."

You can see Iguodala's comments below, via Mark Medina of The Mercury News:

Andre Iguodala calls Steph Curry “the second best point guard ever.” pic.twitter.com/vlS1M1I9R7 — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) March 3, 2019

Fellow Warriors forward Draymond Green agreed with Iguodala's comments regarding Curry being underrated after his standout performance against the Sixers, which he will try to duplicate on Tuesday night when Golden State hosts the Boston Celtics (10:30 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass add-on).

"Magic was great obviously, but it's also two completely different types of point guards," Green said. "I don't think Steph is close to being the type of point guard as Magic -- at the type of point guard Magic was. And vice versa. Magic's not close to being as close to the type of point guard as Steph is. But in his own right [Steph] probably is the best ever, and especially in the way the game is played today. He's continuing to climb; that's amazing. Like Andre said, you still don't see him get the due that he deserves, but it is what it is."

Exactly where Curry fits in the game's pantheon of all-time greats is up for debate, but it is clear that he belongs in the thick of the conversation, and his case for one of the top spots will only be bolstered as he continues to pile on the career accomplishments.