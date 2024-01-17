Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic has been hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency at a restaurant in Salt Lake City, Utah on Tuesday during a team dinner. ESPN reports the issue was "sudden and serious." The NBA has postponed Wednesday night's originally scheduled game between the Warriors and Jazz.

"Coach Dejan Milojevic was hospitalized last night in Salt Lake City, Utah, after suffering a medical emergency at a private team dinner. An update on Milojevic's status will be provided as appropriate," the Warriors said in a statement Wednesday.

Milojevic, a 46-year-old from Serbia, was added to the Warriors coaching staff in 2021. He played in Serbia, Spain, Montenegro, and Turkey during his 15-year professional career and joined Steve Kerr's staff after coaching stints with Mega Vizura in Serbia and Buducnost in Montenegro, where he won the Montenegrin League Championship.

Milojevic made the most of the talent available to him during his time coaching overseas and helped establish a strong pipeline from Mega Vizura to the NBA. Eleven of the players Milojevic coached during his eight seasons with Mega Vizura went on to be selected in the NBA Draft. Among them were Nikola Jokic, Ivica Zubac, Goga Bitadze, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, and Vlatko Cancar.

The game in Utah was set to be the last matchup on Golden State's four-game road trip. The team is next scheduled to play at home against the Mavericks on Friday.