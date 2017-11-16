Warriors at Celtics live stream, time, TV, odds: How to watch Curry, Durant, Kyrie

How to watch Warriors vs. Celtics

Date: Thursday, Nov. 16

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TV: TNT (check local listings)

Live stream: Watch TNT (requires provider login)

SportsLine odds: GSW (-7.5)

The Boston Celtics are, perhaps, the hottest team in basketball right now. But although their win streak is longer than the Warriors', Golden State is decimating the teams unfortunate enough to play it. The 11-3 Warriors put a seven-game win streak on the line, while the 13-2 Celtics have won 13 straight. It's a huge early-season game for both teams, as the Celtics are trying to become the face of the Eastern Conference behind Kyrie Irving. After a slow start, they've looked nigh on unbeatable, and now they get to see how they'll fare against the West's best.

The Warriors have the Chris Paul-less Houston Rockets nipping at their heels, only half a game in the West, but Golden State's seven-game win streak has been dominant. Stephen Curry and company have looked completely unstoppable, but the Celtics' impressive defense will provide a solid test for a team that puts up points in bunches. Boston has allowed over 100 points three times this year, two of those coming in the first two games of the season (both losses). Golden State has been held to under 100 twice this season. It will be a good example of unstoppable forces vs. immovable objects, and the Celtics may need to score more than they're used to to keep up with this vaunted offense.