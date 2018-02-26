Warriors at Knicks: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel
The Warriors will look to make it three in a row as they face the slumping Knicks
How to watch Warriors at Knicks
- Date: Monday, Feb. 26
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: NBATV
- Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
- Follow: Gametracker
SportsLine odds
Favorite: Golden State: -11.5
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis
Both of these teams are seemingly slumping a bit, albeit in their own ways. Where the Warriors are 6-4 in their last 10, which is a bit slow by their standards, the Knicks are 1-9. They'll try to pull out of the skid against the No. 2 seed in the West, but naturally they'll have their work cut out for them. This game comes five years to the day after Stephen Curry put up 54 at Madison Square Garden, and the Warriors will look for a repeat performance.
Right now, the Warriors need every win they can get to keep up with the red-hot Rockets. Houston has won its last 12 games, and it finds itself half a game ahead of Golden State. For the Warriors, it's going to be all about playing their game and keeping pace. The Rockets play the Jazz tonight, so the Warriors can theoretically reclaim the conference lead with a bit of help from Utah. But they'll need to take care of their own business first.
The Warriors won their meeting earlier this year at Oracle Arena 123-112, in a game in which Curry led the way with 32 points. The rest of the scoring was relatively spread out for Golden State. For the Knicks, Michael Beasley and Courtney Lee kept the Knicks alive -- for a time -- with 21 and 20 points, respectively. Unfortunately, you need scoring up and down the board to beat a team like Golden State, since there isn't much you can do to keep them off the board.
We're in the "every game matters" portion of the season, and the Rockers are making that abundantly clear. Golden State will have to play like home court is on the line in every game. If it doesn't, it might find itself facing the likely MVP in James Harden on the road.
