Warriors at Thunder live stream, time, TV, odds: How to watch Durant, Westbrook, Curry
Kevin Durant returns to OKC to take on his former team
How to watch Warriors vs. Thunder
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 22
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
TV: ESPN (check local listings)
Live stream: WatchESPN (requires provider login)
SportsLine Odds: GSW (-6)
Any time Kevin Durant returns to Oklahoma City it's a spectacle, and Wednesday's game between the Warriors and Thunder is no exception. Durant has torched his former team in three games since joining the Warriors in the summer of 2016, averaging 37.7 points. This year is different, of course, because Durant's former teammate and reigning MVP Russell Westbrook got some All-Star-level help over the summer in Paul George and Carmelo Anthony.
Durant, who is expected to play despite an ankle injury that sidelined him for the Warriors' previous game, has already downplayed his return, saying it's "just a regular game." OKC fans aren't likely to treat it that way, however, as there will surely be plenty of "cupcake" signs and costumes in the arena throughout the night. It should be a fun one, and hopefully the addition of George and Anthony will add some competitiveness to a series that Durant and the Warriors dominated last season.
