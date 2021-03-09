The Golden State Warriors are simultaneously in one of the most enviable yet treacherous positions in all of basketball. With Stephen Curry and Draymond Green still seemingly in their primes and Klay Thompson expected to return next season, Golden State still has a clear window to contend for championships. Yet in No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman and a valuable future first-round pick from Minnesota that will convey either this summer or next, the Warriors have quietly amassed enough young assets to credibly consider rebuilding with an emphasis on the future.

That leaves the Warriors three options. One, they could go all-in to win right away and trade their younger talent for veterans. Two, they could go all-in on the future and consider moving some of their own veterans for more long-term assets. Or, they could try to straddle the line: Contend right now without compromising a potentially promising future.

Golden State hasn't committed to any path yet, and it doesn't look as if it will do so at the deadline. According to the San Francisco Chronicle's Connor Letourneau, the Warriors "almost definitely" won't trade either Wiseman or the top-three-protected Minnesota pick at the deadline unless they receive a "generational" player in return. Letourneau names Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid as examples, though obviously neither are available. At present, there does not appear to be a superstar-caliber player of any sort on the market, assuming the Washington Wizards don't change course and trade Bradley Beal.

That would make any trade involving Wiseman or the Minnesota pick unlikely, which is an inherently risky position for the Warriors to take. That Timberwolves pick is top-three protected this season. The Wolves currently have the NBA's worst record, and there is no telling how much they might improve next season if they land that top three pick. Holding it might put them in a position similar to Boston's over the past few seasons, when they've refused to trade potentially valuable picks from Sacramento and Memphis that ultimately landed in the middle of the first round. The trade value of that pick likely won't ever be higher than it is now.

The same could be said for Wiseman, who has shown promise as a rookie but hasn't exactly lived up to the billing as a No. 2 overall pick. It typically takes young centers time to adjust to the NBA, especially on defense, but if Golden State could take a mulligan on that selection, they'd almost certainly prefer LaMelo Ball, who looks every bit the superstar the Warriors drafted Wiseman to be.

There is no doubting Curry's star power, but it comes with a ticking clock. He might be this good for several more seasons. This might be his last hurrah. There is no telling what Thompson will look like upon his return. Waiting grants the Warriors more time to answer those questions, but it also gives those assets more time to potentially depreciate in value.

There is no easy answer here. If the Warriors genuinely believe Wiseman is going to be an All-Star and that they can get another one with that Minnesota pick, trading one or both would potentially amount to mortgaging a future contender to extend a current window only slightly. But players like Curry, like Embiid and Antetokounmpo, are generational. The Warriors have one such player right now. They might not get another one for decades. If they think they have a genuine chance to compete for even one more championship with Curry, it would be irresponsible not to at least explore every possible avenue toward winning it.