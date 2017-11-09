Warriors' bench explosion without Durant was no accident, but part of Kerr's plan

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Four. Zero. Zero. Six. Zero.

Unless you're a resident of Marion County, Kentucky, which has a 40060 zip code, those numbers probably don't mean much to you. Those are the number of minutes that Warriors forward Omri Casspi received in his first five games with the Golden State Warriors this season.

It's been followed up by nine minutes here, three minutes there, for the rest of the season.

But on Wednesday, when his team was without its All-Everything superstar Kevin Durant, Casspi played 20 minutes, scored a season-high 13 points -- the most he's scored since last December -- and helped spark a 44-point third-quarter that put the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves to bed for good. Casspi even earned an "MVP" chant from a select portion of the remaining crowd when he went to the free throw line in the fourth quarter.

"Omri's just a fantastic piece to have," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the game. "I don't even know what his role is from one night to the next -- I guess that's what his role is, to be ready. I never know before the game when I'm gonna put him in, but I know when I put him in he's gonna do a great job and keep the action going with his cutting, his energy and defense. He's been a tremendous addition."

And it wasn't just Casspi. It was two thunderous dunks from JaVale McGee. It was a steal and breakaway slam by Patrick McCaw. It was 10 minutes from Kevon Looney, who spent most of that time battling Karl-Anthony Towns -- who outweighs him by 30 pounds -- in the post. It was three 3-pointers from fan-favorite Nick Young that brought Oracle Arena to the fever pitch that sends shivers through the spines of opposing coaches and players.

But this isn't an accident. This wasn't a lucky game from a bunch of players who all happened to find lightning in a bottle. Those 57 bench points didn't just appear out of thin air. Before the game, Kerr wasn't worried about how to fill Durant's minutes -- he was excited.

From the beginning of the season, Kerr has preached for his bench players to "stay ready." It's one thing to say that. It's another thing to get your players to actually buy in.

There's no secret sauce, no catch-all answer to keeping your bench players involved mentally, ready to come in cold after sitting for three quarters and contribute to one of the most complex offenses in NBA history -- not to mention having to guard the other team.

Kerr knows there aren't a lot of minutes to go around when everyone's healthy, but he's made sure to get players reps, however few, when the opportunity arises. So far this season there isn't much of a set rotation -- even McGee, a significant player last season, was inactive for a game in which Kerr wanted Looney to have a chance to get on the court. Kerr's experimenting with different lineups, hoping to concoct that magic formula for another deep playoff run.

A perfect example was Monday's ugly win over the Miami Heat. It was a slog ... the Warriors shot a very un-Warriors-like 37 percent from the field for the game, and it would have been perfectly reasonable to stick to a normal rotation, combinations Kerr trusted. But what did he do?

He played all 13 players who suited up for the game, and everyone but McGee scored a basket. Yes, they won the game, but the message to his subs was more important: Be ready. You will play.

Sure enough, Durant suffered a thigh contusion during that game and the Warriors felt more comfortable sitting him out on Wednesday. It was probably much easier for the bench to contribute the way they did because every single one of them (except David West, who rested on Monday) had seen significant game action just two days before.

It's the sort of sacrifice demanded from the Warriors' stars, so why wouldn't the bench follow suit? Kerr constantly traces it back to one player, Andre Iguodala, who accepted a bench role in 2014 even though he could have started for pretty much any other team in the NBA.

"I've said this before but Andre's willingness to come off the bench set the tone for everything that we do here, and that acceptance and unselfishness still resonates with our group," Kerr said. "That's why, when we play everybody and some guys don't get big minutes -- it could go either way because you're trying to keep everybody happy, but sometimes when you do that you can upset some people. But Andre's example set the tone early on here for everybody to be unselfish and to understand it's about the group. It's been a powerful force for us."

So Iguodala, the powerful force himself, must hold himself in pretty high regard. After all, he's the one who basically started the entire Warriors culture, right?

Nah. He's not buying it.

"It sounds like a cool story," Iguodala said of the idea that he set the tone for the Warriors' unselfishness. "But I mean at the end of the day I think we've got a lot of guys who really enjoy playing basketball -- want to win, unselfish -- that's just the nature of our team. It's the culture that we're building. Starting or not, you've got to have the same intentions as far as trying to do whatever it takes for the team to win when you're on the court -- accepting your role -- and when you have success it's easier to accept it."

So maybe the Iguodala narrative is just folklore among the Warriors, but there's another concrete way that Kerr relates to bench players -- through experience. A reliable backup for 15 seasons in the NBA, Kerr certainly went through stretches when his playing time was sporadic. To players like Casspi, it means everything that his head coach knows exactly what he's going through.

"I can't even put it into words," Casspi said. "As a player, you come into a team that's won championships and you know what you're getting into. It's really important for me, just as an individual, that you have that relationship with your coach. I feel like he's really gotten to my heart. He keeps me going, and he's a very special human being."

Casspi's pensive demeanor quickly transforms into an ear-to-ear grin.

"I'm enjoying this very much," he says.