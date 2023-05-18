The Golden State Warriors are bracing for the possible departure of general manager Bob Myers as the two have not held substantive contract talks in months, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. While the two sides exchanged offers months ago, there has been no traction on a new deal, and his current contract expires on June 30. According to Charania, there is a growing sense that even an offer that would make Myers one of the highest-paid executives in the NBA may not be able to keep him with the Warriors.

Myers, a former player agent, joined Golden State's front office in 2011 and became their general manager in 2012. The Warriors drafted Klay Thompson months after his arrival, and Myers selected Draymond Green in 2012, his first draft as general manager. He executed the free agent signings of Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant while also reloading the team following Durant's departure in 2019. He has won four championships in the past nine years.

Myers will have no shortage of job offers if he does become available. He is reporting that Myers has received interest from the private equity world as well as other pro sports leagues. In January, The Athletic reported that the Clippers could be a possible destination for Myers, who attended UCLA, and Charania added that a jump into the media world could be possible as well.

Andscape's Marc Spears reported Wednesday that Mike Dunleavy Jr. represented the Warriors at the NBA's general managers meeting in Chicago in place of Myers. Dunleavy, Golden State's vice president of basketball operations, is believed to be the frontrunner to replace Myers, though it is unclear what sort of process the Warriors would take if Myers does indeed leave.

Golden State has a number of key decisions to make about its future this offseason. Green can become an unrestricted free agent if he opts out of the final year of his deal. Thompson is eligible for an extension. Jordan Poole is about to start a $140 million deal, and the Warriors have significant luxury tax problems after having the most expensive roster in NBA history in each of the past two seasons.

It is unclear how much longer the Warriors will be able to keep their old championship core together, and Myers would be the most significant departure for the franchise since Durant's. After more than a decade at the helm, Myers appears ready to move on from the only NBA team he's ever known.