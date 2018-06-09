Warriors-Cavs NBA Finals: Steph Curry drains wild, flailing 3 while trying to draw foul in Game 4

Steph Curry has many seasons ahead of him still in his illustrious career, but he has already staked his claim as the greatest shooter in NBA history. It's obvious on a nightly basis as he flies around screens, pulls up in transition or steps back off the dribble to launch 3s. But another way the Warriors superstar shows his greatness is in the absurdly difficult shots he makes. Shots that no one else in the league is making.

We saw it in Game 2, when, on his way to an NBA Finals record nine 3-pointers on the night, he knocked down up a deep, rainbow 3 after messing up his dribble.

And we saw it again early in Game 4. Just a few minutes into the game, Curry was bringing up the ball in a bit of a secondary break, and saw an opening for a shot. Only J.R. Smith closed quickly, making Curry reconsider. With Smith flying at him, Curry decided to try and draw a foul.

It didn't end up working -- though Curry did get hit in the face -- but he made the shot anyway, even though he was completely off-balance, and essentially put the shot up with one hand.

There's just nothing you can do to stop that level of greatness. Curry finishes the first quarter with 12 points.