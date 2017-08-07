Warriors center Zaza Pachulia receives Republic of Georgia's Order of Honor
Championship big man adds his native country's honor to the Larry O'Brien Trophy
Zaza Pachulia is beloved in his native Republic of Georgia. Look no farther than the NBA All-Star Game, when he has been among the top vote-getters. The Warriors' center received enough votes to start last year's game, but rule changes led to him not making the team.
Pachulia may not been an All-Star, but Georgia is rewarding him nonetheless. Pachulia has received the Order Of Honor, an accolade for citizens that have contributed toward national success.
The Order of Honor is presented to citizens for their outstanding personal contribution to the building of the independent Georgian state. In addition to the award ceremony, Pachulia will bring the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy to numerous events in and around his birthplace, Tbilisi, over the following week.
"This is a tremendous honor and I am humbled to accept it," said Pachulia. "I remember dreaming about playing professional basketball as a kid in the gyms of Tbilisi, and now, after a journey across continents that began when I was a teenager, I am coming home with the championship trophy. I am proud to represent Georgia and I am looking forward to celebrating with the people of my country this week."
Pachulia is the only active NBA player from Georgia and is one of five all-time who were born there (Jake Tsakalidis, Vladamir Stepania, Nikoloz Tskitishvili and Tornike Shengelia are the others). With an NBA championship under his belt 14 years in the league, he's easily the most accomplished.
