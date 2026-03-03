Teams battling for playoff positioning meet when the Los Angeles Clippers meet the Golden State Warriors in a key NBA Pacific Division matchup on Monday night. Los Angeles is coming off a 137-117 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, while Golden State dropped a 129-101 decision to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. The Clippers (28-31), who are 18-18 against conference opponents, are 13-18 on the road this season. The Warriors (31-29), who are 21-18 against Western Conference foes, are 19-12 on their home court. Darius Garland is set to make his Clippers debut after being acquired in January from the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Warriors will be without Stephen Curry (knee), Will Richard (ankle) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness).

Tipoff from Chase Center in San Francisco is set for 10 p.m. ET. The Warriors lead the all-time series 139-103, but the teams have split a pair of games so far this season. The Clippers are a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Clippers vs. Warriors odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 2165.5.

Clippers vs. Warriors spread: Los Angeles -1.5 at DraftKings Clippers vs. Warriors over/under: 215.5 points Clippers vs. Warriors money line: Los Angeles -121, Golden State +102 Clippers vs. Warriors picks: See picks at SportsLine Clippers vs. Warriors streaming: Peacock

Top Clippers vs. Warriors predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Clippers vs. Warriors, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (215.5). The Over has hit in four of the last five Los Angeles games, and in six of the past seven Golden State games. The Clippers are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games. The Warriors, meanwhile, are 3-7 ATS in their last 10.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Clippers' Kawhi Leonard to score 24.7 points on average and be one of five Los Angeles players to score 10.4 or more points. The Warriors' De'Anthony Melton, meanwhile, is projected to have 18.8 points as seven Golden State players score 10.4 points or more. The teams are projected to combine for 228 points as the Over hits nearly 70% of the time.

How to make Warriors vs. Clippers picks

