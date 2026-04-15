The Golden State Warriors battle the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday in a 2026 NBA Play-in Tournament matchup. The winner will move on in the tournament to play the Suns for the eighth seed in the Western Conference playoffs, while the loser's season is over. Los Angeles won the season series 3-1, winning the most recent meeting 115-110 on April 10th. The Warriors (37-45), who finished 10th in the Western Conference, are 15-26 on the road this season. The Clippers (42-40), who finished ninth in the Western Conference, are 23-18 on their home court.

Tipoff from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, is set for 10 p.m. ET. The Clippers are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Warriors vs. Clippers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 220.5, up a point from the opening line. Before making any Clippers vs. Warriors picks, check out the Warriors vs. Clippers predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 23-9 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Warriors vs. Clippers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Clippers vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Clippers spread: Los Angeles -5.5 at FanDuel Warriors vs. Clippers over/under: 220.5 points Warriors vs. Clippers money line: Clippers -223, Warriors +184 Warriors vs. Clippers picks: See picks at SportsLine Warriors vs. Clippers streaming: Prime

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Top Warriors vs. Clippers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Warriors vs. Clippers, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (220.5). The Under has hit in seven of the Clippers' last eight games against the Warriors and five of the Clippers' last home games. Three of the Warriors' last five games have also played to the Under.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Warriors to have just five players scoring in double-figures, led by Stephen Curry with 24.3 points. Kawhi Leonard is projected to lead the Clippers with 28.3 points scored, with five Philadelphia players expected to reach double digits. The teams are projected to combine for 216 total points, making the Under the value play for anyone targeting NBA parlay betting and NBA picks. See the spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Warriors vs. Clippers picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Warriors vs. Clippers, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Warriors vs. Clippers spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.