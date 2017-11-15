Warriors coach Steve Kerr calls Celtics 'team of the future' in Eastern Conference

The Boston Celtics are 13-2 following 13 straight wins, which is pretty terrifying considering they're without arguably their second best player, Gordon Hayward, who was lost for the season after suffering a horrific injury on opening night.

While Hayward's absence is unfortunate, it's given us a really good look at Boston's younger players like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Terry Rozier and Marcus Smart, who have all had to step up with added minutes to fill. Kyrie Irving, whom the team traded for over the summer, has also been able to showcase his playmaking ability, in addition to the scoring we always knew he was capable of.

The Celtics' win streak will eventually come to an end, but people around the league are excited about Boston's future. One such person is Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who called Boston "the team of the future in the East." Via ESPN's Chris Haynes:

"It sure looks like Boston is the team of the future in the East, with the assets that they still have and their young talent and their coaching, and Kyrie [Irving] is amazing," Kerr said after practice Tuesday. "That looks like a team that is going to be at the top of the East for a long time to come. Whether their time is now or the future, that's to be determined, but they sure look like they want it to be right now."

The Celtics have an average age of 24.7 years old, nearly two full years lower than the league average of 26.6. The starting lineup they've been using recently of Irving, Brown, Tatum, Marcus Morris and Al Horford, has an average age of 24.8. Compare that to the Cleveland Cavaliers, expected to be the Celtics' main competition in the Eastern Conference, whose average age is 29.9 years old.

The future is certainly looking bright in Boston, but coach Brad Stevens doesn't want the team to get ahead of itself.

"The future is hard to predict," Stevens replied after a practice Wednesday. "And we've gotta stay in the moment to become the best version of ourselves, is the answer that I have. I really appreciate [Kerr] saying that. There's nobody that I could respect more. He's an incredible person and coach. But, yeah, we have to stay in the moment and try to be as good as we can be and then we'll see what the future holds."

Kerr and the Warriors will take on Stevens and the Celtics in Boston on Thursday in one of the marquee matchups of the early NBA season.