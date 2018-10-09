Warriors coach Steve Kerr had the perfect response after he was ejected from a preseason game
Kerr didn't seem to be too upset after he earned two quick technical fouls
It's only the preseason for the reigning NBA champion Warriors, but coach Steve Kerr's ejection game is already in midseason form.
Early in the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns on Monday night, the veteran coach took to arguing with officials over a foul called against Stephen Curry. When he did so, he walked across the court, earning two quick technicals and an ejection.
Kerr didn't seem to be too upset, however, as it appears he mouthed the words, "I didn't want to be here anyway," before waving goodbye to the refs. And away he went.
Kerr had fun with the incident after the game as well despite Golden State falling 117-109, joking with reporters that he wanted to be the "be the first one to the buffet."
"I was trying to make a point, I was trying to back-up my guys," Kerr said. "We had all these offensive fouls one after another, and I finally had enough."
