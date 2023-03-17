The Golden State Warriors have converted the two-way contract of forward Anthony Lamb to a standard contract, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. That distinction might seem trivial, but it is actually hugely significant. Two-way players are limited to just 50 regular-season appearances and are ineligible to play in the postseason. Lamb has now appeared in 50 games for Golden State, meaning his season as a Warrior would have been over had he not been converted. Now, he will remain with the Warriors into the playoffs.

Lamb has become an integral role player for a Warriors team that has faced injuries and adversity this season. He is averaging seven points in 20.1 minutes per game as a versatile forward, and with Andrew Wiggins out dealing with a personal issue, Lamb's presence is more important now than ever.

Another Golden State forward, Andre Iguodala, is now set to miss time following wrist surgery, so beyond Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga, the Warriors are thin at that position.

Lamb wasn't the only two-way player Golden State needed to make a decision on. Ty Jerome, who has also become a meaningful part of Golden State's roster, has been on the active roster for 47 games this season. That means that the Warriors will need to make a decision on what to do with him within his next three. Jerome's minutes have been limited since Stephen Curry returned, but on the whole, he played 18.5 solid minutes per game for the Warriors in his 44 appearances.

Still, the playoffs have a way of shining a light on a team's depth. Golden State's has been limited this season, and with Wiggins, Iguodala and Gary Payton II still out, the Warriors are going to need everybody they have to step up if they plan to defend their title.